Apartment building permits surge to four-year high

U.S. permits to build new multifamily buildings with five or more units jumped to an average annualized pace of 501,000 in the three months through November, the highest since July 2015, according to government data.

Demand for new apartment buildings is rising as young adults leave their parents' houses and college housing and baby boomers downsize from single-family homes. Meanwhile, low interest rates make it cheaper for homebuilders to finance multifamily units to meet demand for new rental properties.

The jump in multifamily permits are likely to boost overall home-building numbers in Q4 and into next year, since it takes one to two months for permits to translate into construction. While financing costs are low, high construction costs and a shortage of labor could lead to delays in starting construction.

Apartment REIT tickers: Preferred Apartment Communities (APTS +0.7% ), Equity Residential (EQR -1.7% ), Independence Realty Trust (IRT -2% ), AvalonBay Communities (AVB -1.4% ), Bluerock Residential Growth (BRG -0.7% ).