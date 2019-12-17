Trulieve defended by Stifel; shares -14% into the close

The short report mostly focuses on the questionable business practices of the Trulieve (OTCPK:TCNNF) CEO's husband, rather the company's operations, says analyst Robert Fagan.

That the company's insiders were involved in FBI probes isn't new news, says Fagan. Nor is it new that CEO Rivers' husband was the company's main construction partner.

Further, it's irrelevant that most of the company's 1.7M cultivation footprint produces low-quality output. The company has been clear about its use of experimental greenhouses which produce lower yields, and most of the output is for extract production, which does not require high-quality flower.

