FedEx -4% after operating margin plunge

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) reports operating margin fell to 3.2% of sales in FQ2 from 6.6% a year ago due to a variety of factors.

The shipper points to weak global economic conditions, increased FedEx Ground costs from expanded service offerings, the loss of business from a large customer, a continuing mix shift to lower-yielding services and a more competitive pricing environment. The later Thanksgiving holiday this year was also a drag as it resulted in the shifting of Cyber Week into December.

Looking ahead, FedEx expects FY20 of EPS $10.25 to $11.50 vs. prior view for $11.00 to $13.00 and $12.09 consensus.

Shares of FedEx are down 4.40% AH.

