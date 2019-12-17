Stocks edge up on positive housing, manufacturing data

The three major U.S. stock averages end the session slightly higher than where they started, with consumer discretionary and financials posting the best performance.

Stronger-than-expected manufacturing and housing reports helped keep the major indexes positive during most of the day.

The Nasdaq and Dow each rose 0.1% , while the S&P only had one extra point to show for the day (in other words, basically flat).

The 10-year Treasury is roughly unchanged with yield at 1.88%.

Crude oil rises 1.1% to $60.89 per barrel.

By S&P industry sector, consumer discretionary ( +0.6% ) and financials ( +0.5% ) outpaced the broader market, while real estate ( -1.2% ) and information technology ( -0.2% ) backtracked.

Notable movers for the day -- Netflix rose 2.6% after disclosing membership subscriptions, Amazon gained 1.2% , Eli Lilly increased 2.1 % after introducing 2020 guidance.