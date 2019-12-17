Homology Medicines gene therapy shows encouraging action in PKU study

Preliminary data from a Phase 1/2 clinical trial, pheNIX, evaluating Homology Medicines' (NASDAQ:FIXX) gene therapy HMI-102 in patients with phenylketonuria (PKU) showed encouraging action.

The first patient dosed experienced a 35% reduction from baseline in phenylalanine at week 1 and 48% at week 4. Tyrosine levels increased 72% and 85%, respectively, at each time point.

On the safety front, no treatment-emergent adverse events were observed.

Management will host a conference call today at 4:30 pm ET to discuss the data.

Shares up 1% after hours.

PKU-related tickers: Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX), BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN), Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS), Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY)