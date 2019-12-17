Vaping bad, but not as bad as cigs - study

Results from a recently released long-term study showed that vaping is unsafe and can damage the lungs, but it is less bad than cigarettes.

Based on three-year data, vapers had 1.3x the risk of developing respiratory disease compared to non-smokers. Cigarette smokers, though, has 2.5x the risk compared to non-smokers. Worse of all were people who consumed both. They had 3.3x the risk versus non-smokers.

The specific cause(s) of the highly publicized lung injuries in vapers was not been definitely identified, although carrier oils are leading suspects.

