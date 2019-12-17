Armour Residential investment chief, COO to retire

Armour Residential REIT's (NYSE:ARR) Mark R. Gruber plans to retire from his role as chief investment officer and chief operating officer effective March 31, 2020 in order to pursue outside interests.

The chief investment officer role will be shared by Scott J. Ulm, who is currently ARR's co-CEO, co-vice chairman, and chief risk officer; and David B. Sayles, the managing director for portfolio and risk analysis for Armour Capital Management, Armour's external manager.

Jeffrey J. Zimmer, ARR's co-CEO, co-vice chairman, and president, will assume the responsibilities of chief operating officer while the company conducts a search for a permanent replacement.