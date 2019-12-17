Marchex acquires Sonar Technologies for $12.5M

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) acquires Sonar Technologies, an enterprise text and messaging sales engagement and analytics company, for $12.5M.

$8.5M in cash and $4M in stock to be issued in three installments on each annual anniversary of the closing date, subject to certain conditions.

For FY19 Sonar Technologies is expected to generate ~$1.4M in messaging platform revenue. Marchex expects 20% or more annual revenue growth in messaging platform revenue in 2020.

For 2020, Marchex expects the acquisition to be have a small accretive impact to Adj. OIBA2 on a non-GAAP basis and no meaningful impact to operating income excluding amortization.