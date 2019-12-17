Novartis bails on Aduro's ADU-S100

Aduro BioTech (NASDAQ:ADRO) discloses that collaboration partner Novartis (NYSE:NVS) has removed STING pathway activator ADU-S100 from its portfolio based on clinical data generated thus far.

It plans to wind down its Phase 1b study evaluating ADU-S100 + PD-L1 inhibitor spartalizumab in treatment-resistant solid tumors or lymphomas and terminate enrollment in a Phase 1 trial in treatment-resistant melanoma (combined with Yervoy).

Aduro plans to stay the course with its Phase 2 trial of ADU-S100 + Merck's Keytruda in first-line head and neck squamous cell carcinoma. Preliminary data should be available in H2 2020. Another study, assessing ADU-S100 alone in non-muscle invasive bladder cancer, should launch in H2 2020.