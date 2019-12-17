Fed, FDIC find 'living will' shortcomings at six of eight big banks

The Federal Reserve Board and the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. found no deficiencies in the so-called living wills of the largest and most complex domestic banks.

The resolution plans of six of the eight banks had "shortcomings", though, which aren't considered as severe as a "deficiency."

Resolution plans outline a bank's strategy for a rapid and orderly resolution under bankruptcy in the event of material financial distress or failure.

The agencies found shortcomings related to the ability of the firms to reliably produce, in stressed conditions, data that's needed to execute their resolution strategies at Bank of America (NYSE:BAC), Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK), Citigroup (NYSE:C), Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS), State Street (NYSE:STT), and Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC).

They didn't find shortcomings in the plans of Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) and JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM).