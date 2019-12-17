Qiwi CEO to become chairman and vice versa

Qiwi (NASDAQ:QIWI) names Boris Kim, a founding member of the company and chairman since 2013, to succeed Sergey Solonin as CEO effective Jan. 15, 2020.

Solonin will continue to serve on the board and will become executive chairman.

Kim, who will remain on the board, will step down from his role as chairman and member of the compensation committee as of Jan. 15, 2020.

The company also names Maria Schevchenko as deputy CEO, focusing primarily on compliance, legal, and back-office operations.