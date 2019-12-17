Merck adds to aquaculture portfolio with Vaki purchase

Merck's (NYSE:MRK) animal health division acquires Vaki, a maker of fish farming and wild fish conservation monitoring equipment, from Pentair (NYSE:PNR) to broaden Merck's aquaculture portfolio.

Financial terms of the deal weren't disclosed.

Vaki will be part of the Biomark business within Merck Animal Health, focused on a range of equipment, products, and technology for fish counting and size estimation from freshwater to saltwater rearing, while collecting data and analytics for each stage of fish production.

In March 2019, Merck Animal Health acquired Scan Aqua AS, a Norway-based fish health company focused on key aquaculture products.