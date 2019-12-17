PG&E reaches $1.6B wildfire settlement

Pacific Gas and Electric Company (NYSE:PCG) submits a multiparty settlement agreement to the California Public Utilities Commission related to the 2017 and 2018 wildfires in Northern California.
The settlement agreement proposes that PG&E pay $50M for shareholder-funded system enhancements on the company’s electric transmission and distribution system.
The agreement also proposes that PG&E not seek customer rate recovery associated with certain wildfire costs in the amount of $1.63B.
PG&E has requested for the CPUC to decide on the settlement by the end of February 2020.
PG&E shares are up 4% after hours to $11.35.
