PG&E reaches $1.6B wildfire settlement

Pacific Gas and Electric Company (NYSE:PCG) submits a multiparty settlement agreement to the California Public Utilities Commission related to the 2017 and 2018 wildfires in Northern California.

The settlement agreement proposes that PG&E pay $50M for shareholder-funded system enhancements on the company’s electric transmission and distribution system.

The agreement also proposes that PG&E not seek customer rate recovery associated with certain wildfire costs in the amount of $1.63B.

PG&E has requested for the CPUC to decide on the settlement by the end of February 2020.