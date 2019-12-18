Fiat, PSA boards sign off on merger

The boards of Peugeot (OTCPK:PEUGF) maker PSA Group and rival Fiat Chrysler (NYSE:FCAU) have backed a 50-50 share merger that would create the world's fourth-largest carmaker.

It includes sweeteners to make the trans-Atlantic tie-up more attractive to U.S. regulators and PSA shareholders, as automakers invest billions in new technologies, such as electric cars and self-driving vehicles.

The combined company will be led by PSA Chief Executive Officer Carlos Tavares, with Fiat Chairman John Elkann holding the same role at the enlarged firm.

A shock lawsuit filed by GM last month over alleged union bribing did not affect the merger terms, FCA CEO Mike Manley told reporters, adding the claim was "meritless."