Vaping studies and news roundup

The nicotine formula used by Juul (JUUL) is nearly identical to the flavor and addictive profile of Altria's (NYSE:MO) Marlboro cigarette brand, according to researchers at the Portland State University in Oregon.

Another study published in the American Journal of Preventive Medicine suggested that vapers had 1.3x the risk of developing respiratory disease compared to non-smokers, while cigarette smokers had 2.5x the risk.

In related news, British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI) and three other e-cig makers have been banned by the U.K. advertising watchdog from promoting their vaping products on public Instagram pages.

Selected tickers: MO, JUUL, PM, VGR, BTI, OTCPK:GLLA, OTCPK:VAPE, OTCQX:IMBBY