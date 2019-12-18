Headway made on supersonic travel

NASA officials have approved the final assembly of the X-59 QueSST, the supersonic X-plane designed and being put together by Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT).

A long pointed nose and sharply swept wings ensure that the individual pressure waves created by an airplane surpassing Mach 1 never converge, resulting in a soft "thump" rather than a loud sonic boom.

Test flights are scheduled for 2021 and will help establish new rules for commercial air travel.

The boom led federal authorities to ban supersonic passenger flights over land in 1973.