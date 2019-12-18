U.S. finalizing limits of sensitive tech exports

"Based on their titles, the rules appear to be narrowly tailored to address specific national security issues, which should go a long way to calming the nerves of those in industry concerned that the administration would impose controls over broad categories of widely available technologies," said Kevin Wolf, former assistant secretary of commerce for export administration.

The rules, which could cover sectors from AI and quantum computing to 3-D printing and robotics, will also be submitted to international bodies for approval so that they may be implemented overseas, not just by the U.S.