Xi arrives in Macau with plans to diversify

Casino stocks could see some volatility as Chinese President Xi Jinping arrives in Macau to mark the 20th anniversary of its handover to China.

A slew of supportive policies are expected to be announced aimed at diversifying Macau's casino-dependent economy into a financial center, including a new yuan-denominated stock exchange.

They are widely seen as a reward for the territory's stability and loyalty, unlike the former British colony of Hong Kong, which has been rocked by six months of anti-government protests.

