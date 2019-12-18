Alfa Laval wins SEK60M refinery order

Dec. 18, 2019
  • Alfa Laval (OTCPK:ALFVF) has won an order for air cooled heat exchangers, to be installed in a refinery in the Middle East.
  • The order valued at ~SEK 60M is scheduled for delivery in 2020 and is booked in the Welded Heat Exchangers unit of the Energy Division.
  • "This is the third large order in short time for our durable OLMI heat exchangers. These orders all prove that our heat exchangers meet the high demands from customers in the refinery industry," says Susanne Pahlén Åklundh, President of the Energy Division.
