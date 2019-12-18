Zafgen to merge with Chondrial Therapeutics; shares up 21% premarket

Zafgen (NASDAQ:ZFGN) is up 21% on entering into a definitive merger agreement with Chondrial Therapeutics under which Chondrial will become a wholly-owned subsidiary of Zafgen.

The proposed merger will result in a combined publicly traded company operating under a new name, Larimar Therapeutics. Carole Ben-Maimon, M.D. will serve as President and CEO of the combined company.

Under the terms of the merger agreement, stockholders of Chondrial will receive shares of newly issued Zafgen common shares in a private placement. Chondrial and current Zafgen stockholders are expected to own ~60% and ~40% of the combined company, respectively.

The transaction is expected to close in H1 2020.