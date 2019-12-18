FDA warns Conformis over certain sterilizers

Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) discloses that it received a Warning Letter from the FDA related to the number of sterilization cycle failures of its Vaporized Hydrogen Peroxide sterilizers that it uses on a limited basis for a small quantity of products.

It says the issue has not comprised the sterility of any product leaving its Wilmington site and it had already planned to decommission and replace the sterilizers. It acquired a new unit a few weeks ago and has filed a 501(k) application for clearance.