McDermott updates on Freeport LNG project

McDermott International (NYSE:MDR) says the first commissioning cargo of liquefied natural gas has been shipped from Train 2 of the Freeport LNG project on Quintana Island in Freeport, Texas.

The company says the ongoing momentum of the project has accelerated its past multiple accomplishments, including Train 1's introduction of feed gas, first liquid and first cargo.

McDermott also says it's on the way toward commercial operation for Train 2. Freeport LNG Trains 2 and 3 remain on schedule, with Train 3's initial production of LNG scheduled for Q1 of 2020.

McDermott is partnering with Chiyoda International and Zachry Group on the project.

