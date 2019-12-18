Dosing underway in Madrigal's late-stage resmetirom study

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) has dosed the first patient in its second Phase 3 clinical trial, MAESTRO-NAFLD-1, with its once daily, oral thyroid hormone receptor-beta selective agonist, resmetirom (MGL-3196).

MAESTRO-NAFLD-1, a 52-week Phase 3 study enrolling 700 patients, is designed to evaluate the safety and biomarkers in resmetirom as compared with placebo in patients with NASH and to support registration for the treatment of NASH.

The primary endpoint is safety. MAESTRO-NAFLD-1 is also expected to provide additional data regarding clinically relevant efficacy endpoints, including lowering of atherogenic lipids and lipoproteins.