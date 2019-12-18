China raises key Macau remittance cap

The People's Bank of China plans to lift the daily remittance limit on the transfer of money by individuals from Macau to mainland Chinese accounts to 80K yuan per day from 50K yuan per day, according to Reuters.

The positive development for the sector coincides with a visit to Macau by President Xi Jingping.

