Voya to divest individual life business, other closed blocks for $1.7B
Dec. 18, 2019 7:29 AM ETVoya Financial, Inc. (VOYA)VOYABy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) agrees to divest substantially all of its individual life and other legacy non-retirement annuities businesses to Resolution Life Group Holdings.
- It estimates the deal will provide the company with ~$1.7B of deployable capital.
- Voya will take a $225M interest in Resolution Life.
- Voya will use $600M-$800M of the capital to retire existing debt.
- Sees repurchasing at least $1B of common stock in 2020.
- Voya sees normalized adjusted operating EPS reaching a quarterly run rate of $1.80-$1.90 by the end of 2021.
- After completing the transaction, Voya expects operating ROE excluding AOCI of 14%-16%, exceeding Investor Day guidance of 13%-15% excluding deferred tax assets and AOCI.
- Voya will recognize estimated loss on the sale of the legal entities included within the transaction of $1.1B-$1.46B, after-tax.
- Voya will reinsure the life insurance, pension risk transfer, and non-retirement annuities business issued by ReliaStar Life Insurance Company, Voya Retirement Insurance and Annuity Company, and ReliaStar Life Insurance Company of New York to Security Life of Denver Insurance, which Resolution Life is acquiring.
- Conference call at 10:00 AM ET.