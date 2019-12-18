GE faces fallout from 737 MAX decision

Boeing's 737 MAX production halt could increase General Electric (NYSE:GE) quarterly cash flow losses with LEAP engine payments at risk, WSJ reports.

When Boeing in April cut monthly production of the plane to 42 from 52, it reduced GE’s quarterly cash flow by $400M, and the latest suspension could reduce its cash flow by much more.

GE said it is working with customers and suppliers "to mitigate the impact of the temporary shutdown of the 737 MAX, while protecting the company’s ability to accelerate production as needed in the future."