KemPharm restructures debt
Dec. 18, 2019 7:38 AM ETKemPharm, Inc. (KMPH)KMPHBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor13 Comments
- KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH) enters into a December 2019 Exchange Agreement and Amendment to Facility Agreement, Senior Secured Convertible Notes and Warrants with Deerfield and Delaware Street Capital (DSC).
- Under the December 2019 Exchange Agreement, the Company will effect a series of transactions, which, among other things, will push the principal and interest payments on outstanding debt in principal amount of $77.7M to a new maturity date of March 31, 2021.
- In addition, the Company announced a prodrug discovery collaboration with Deerfield to discover new product candidates.
- The Company and Deerfield also agreed to certain adjustments to the September 2019 Exchange Agreement and the Facility Agreement dated June 2, 2014.
- The amended September 2019 Exchange and Facility Agreement adjusted the option exchange price to the greater of (i) the 15-day VWAP as of the date the option is exercised, or (ii) $0.60, compared to the previous price of $0.9494, added a limit of 28.4M shares that can be issued, and removed the limit on the amount of nominal debt that can be exchanged under the agreement.
- As a result, the potential maximum dilution remains unchanged from the original agreement.