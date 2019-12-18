Chesapeake Energy boosts notes exchange offer to $2.21B

Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK) reports ~$3.22B of the principal amount of existing notes, or 71.4% of the notes outstanding, were tendered by the expiration of its exchange offer.

Boosts maximum aggregate exchange amount in the offers to $2.21B from $1.50B and elects early settlement date of Dec. 19, 2019.

Chesapeake will exchange the existing notes for new 11.5% senior secured second lien notes due 2025.

Amounts tendered in order of acceptance priority level are: $837.3M of 8.00% senior notes due 2027, $872.7M of 8.00% senior notes due 2026, $998.5M of 8.00% senior notes due 2025, $281.1M of 7.50% senior notes due 2026, and $226.4M of 7.00% senior notes due 2024.