Airbus Defense and Space to restructure

Attempting to revive the unit after three consecutive years of falling orders, Airbus (OTCPK:EADSY) has begun discussions with employees over a restructuring of its defense and space business.

"Order intake, EBIT (profit) and cash are of such a concern that our short-term performance is starting to jeopardize our long-term perspective," Airbus Defense and Space CEO Dirk Hoke said in a letter to employees.

The commercial plane unit is humming, however. Airbus will end the year with all major civil aircraft programs showing a book-to-bill ratio above 1, sales chief Christian Scherer said on a conference call.