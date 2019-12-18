General Mills +2% on pet segment strength

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) rallies after organic sales rose 1% in FQ2. Organic volume was up 1% during the period and organic net price realization and mix was in line with last year. The pet segment saw a 16% jump in organic sales vs. +15.0% anticipated.

Gross margin rose 80 bps Y/Y to 35.3% of sales vs. 34.7% consensus. Operating profit margin increased 110 basis points to 18.4% of sales vs. 17.3% consensus.

Looking ahead, General Mills sees organic sales growth of +1% to +2% and EPS growth +3% to +5% vs. +4% consensus.

Shares of General Mills are up 2.51% premarket to $53.48.

Previously: General Mills EPS beats by $0.07, misses on revenue (Dec. 18)