BridgeBio inks BBP-870 commercialization deal in Israel

BridgeBio Pharma's (NASDAQ:BBIO) subsidiary Origin Biosciences and Medison Pharma have entered into an exclusive license agreement under which Medison received rights from Origin to distribute, market, sell and otherwise commercialize Origin’s drug product known as fosdenopterin (BBP-870/ORGN001) in Israel.

Fosdenopterin is a cPMP replacement therapy designed to treat patients with MoCD Type A. Origin recently initiated the rolling submission of a NDA for fosdenopterin.

Origin will receive an upfront cash payment, milestone payments and ongoing royalties on net sales of fosdenopterin in Israel.