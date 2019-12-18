RealReal +1% on B. Riley confidence

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) is on watch after B. Riley initiates coverage on the online retailer with a Buy rating.

The research firm led by analyst Susan Anderson sees RealReal positioned well in the luxury goods retail market. "We view REAL as the leader in the modern-day luxury consignment market whose model is disrupting traditional consignment shops by providing an essentially seamless and hassle-free experience for consumers from consignment to purchase. We expect the growth of the luxury goods market, coupled with consumers' increasing willingness to purchase secondhand products, to drive growth for REAL. Additionally, we believe that REAL's seamless model will encourage more consumers to move into luxury consignment (either as purchasers or consigners) and that REAL increases access to luxury goods for consumers who otherwise would not be able to afford them," reads the firm's note.

B. Riley assigns a price target of $23 to RealReal.