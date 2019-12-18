Vivus down 1% premarket on Qsymia data in obese adolescents

Results from a Phase 4 study evaluating VIVUS' (NASDAQ:VVUS) Qsymia (phentermine and topiramate extended-release) capsules CIV in 42 obese adolescents showed favorable pharmacokinetic, efficacy, and safety/tolerability profiles when used for eight weeks. The aim of the trial was to establish dosing levels for an ongoing post-marketing study in this patient population.

Weight loss ranged from -3.72 - 4.96% at day 56 compared to a +1.06% gain in the control arm.

No new safety signals were observed.