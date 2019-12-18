Downturn in dry bulk shipping rates extends

The Baltic Dry Index fell 4.68% to 1,221 points in London on a drop across several different types of rates.

Panamax rates were down 5.74% and capesize rates fell 5.26% to lead the index lower. Supramax rates dropped 2.05% and Handysize rates slipped 0.28% .

The BDI has now retreated for eleven days in a row. The shipping index has ranged from 595 points to 2,518 points over the last 52 weeks.

