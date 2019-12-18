Healthpeak unveils new developments

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK), formerly HCP, announces some new transactions that will be funded by its recent forward equity offering and senior housing joint venture proceeds. The company will start construction on a $164M life science development and redevelopment project, The Boardwalk, in the Torrey Pines life science cluster in San Diego.

The 190K-square-foot campus will combine three adjacent Healthpeak holdings. Sees occupancy as early as Q2 2021 and projects estimated yield on cost of 7%.

Healthpeak gets option to acquire up to 24 of Oakmont's senior housing development properties when Oakmont elects to sell.

Development properties have a projected value of ~$1.3B in aggregate. Acquisition options are expected to be offered in tranches between 2020 and 2023, including ~$200M in H1 of 2020. Acquisitions would be paid for in part with downREIT units.

Healthpeak and HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) agree to an additional development project, a 172K-square-foot six-story class A medical office building in Nashville, TN.