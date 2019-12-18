Healthpeak unveils new developments

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK), formerly HCP, announces some new transactions that will be funded by its recent forward equity offering and senior housing joint venture proceeds.
The company will start construction on a $164M life science development and redevelopment project, The Boardwalk, in the Torrey Pines life science cluster in San Diego.
The 190K-square-foot campus will combine three adjacent Healthpeak holdings.
Sees occupancy as early as Q2 2021 and projects estimated yield on cost of 7%.
Healthpeak gets option to acquire up to 24 of Oakmont's senior housing development properties when Oakmont elects to sell.
Development properties have a projected value of ~$1.3B in aggregate.
Acquisition options are expected to be offered in tranches between 2020 and 2023, including ~$200M in H1 of 2020.
Acquisitions would be paid for in part with downREIT units.
Healthpeak and HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) agree to an additional development project, a 172K-square-foot six-story class A medical office building in Nashville, TN.
The $46M project is 45% pre-leased and construction expected to start in mid-2020.
Sees announcing additional developments to program with HCA in 2020.
Try Seeking Alpha PREMIUM for unlimited analysis on PEAK