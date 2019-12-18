Amazon, Google partner on smart home standard

Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), and Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) are partnering with the Zigbee Alliance on Project Connected Home over IP.

The project will create a new standard that will make it easier for smart home products from different companies to work together.

Once the standard is defined, applicable products will bear a logo letting customers know it's supported by Project Connected Home.

Existing Zigbee Alliance product makers will also participate, which includes Samsung SmartThings, IKEA, and NXP Semi.

The group hopes to release a draft specification and preliminary open-source materials in late 2020.