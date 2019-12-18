Bernstein talks up Peloton

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) tracks slightly higher in early trading after Bernstein hikes its price target to $39 from $29.

Bernstein takes a favorable view of Peloton's margin profile and observes that the lifetime value of a PTON subscriber is high despite the customer acquisition costs.

Bernstein sticks with an Outperform rating. On Wall Street, 20 out of 21 firms covering Peloton have a Buy-equivalent rating, while on Seeking Alpha only 4 of 12 authors with an article out are in the bull camp.