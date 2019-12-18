Weyland Tech to acquire Push Interactive’s U.S. ecommerce platform for $25M

Weyland Tech (OTCQX:WEYL) to acquire the assets and operations of privately-held Push Holdings (OTCPK:PHPYF), a subsidiary of ConversionPoint Technologies for $25M in an all-stock transaction.

The company expects to close the acquisition in early January and that it will be accretive to earnings in Q1.

Push’s additional revenue streams, synergistic product offerings, and support of the CreateApp U.S. market launch are expected to help drive more than 100% top-line growth in 2020.

Push will provide Weyland a well-established beachhead in North America, allowing it to attract new users to CreateApp and AtozPay quickly and cost-efficiently.