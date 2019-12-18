FedEx -8% as analyst gloom rains down

Oppenheimer lowers FedEx (NYSE:FDX) to a Perform rating after having it slotted at Outperform.
"With Express/Ground margins well below historical trend, we anticipate FedEx to be a 'show me' story for multiple quarters," warns analyst Scott Schneeberger.
The firm lowers its 2020-2021 EPS estimates on FedEx in reaction to the shipper's weak macroeconomic outlook.
Cowen also came in this morning with a price target cut on FDX to $185 from $190.
Deutsche Bank calls the numbers turned in FedEx "breathtakingly bad" in its post-earnings assessment.
There's likely to be a few more shots on FDX from Wall Street analysts before the day is over.
Shares of FedEx are down 7.75% premarket to $150.58.
Previously: FedEx EPS misses by $0.27, misses on revenue (Dec. 17)
Previously: FedEx -4% after operating margin plunge (Dec. 17)
