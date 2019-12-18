Apollo, Blackstone take on Wall Street in loans business

Apollo Global Management's (NYSE:APO) role as the lender in the $1.8B acquisition of Gannet Co. illustrates a major shift in global finance — alternative asset managers are pushing into what was once the exclusive domain of the biggest investment banks.

Direct lenders, including an increasing number of hedge funds and buyout firms, are luring borrowers away from the $1.2T leveraged loan market, Bloomberg reports.

Until recently, deals that exceeded $1B were almost exclusively handled by bulge-bracket banks, which arrange and sell them to institutional investors.

Now Apollo says it's looking for deals in the $2B range, and Blackstone (NYSE:BX) is pitching three billion-dollar financings that it intends to hold itself, Bloomberg reports, citing a person with knowledge of the matter.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) and HPS Investment Partners are also targeting bigger loans.

As more money shifts to direct lenders, fees for syndicating leveraged loans are falling — down 29% this year through November, to ~$8.5B compared with the same period a year ago.

Apollo projects that as much as 10% of the $2.5T+ high-yield loan and bond market will go private over the next five years, John Zito, co-head of corporate credit said at its Investor Day on Nov. 7.