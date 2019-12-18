Needham trims iRobot estimates on aggressive promotions

Needham cuts its iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) gross margin forecast from 40.1% to 39.8% in Q4 and 39.9% to 39% in 2020.

The firm also reduces the 2020 revenue estimate from $1.35B to $1.32B.

Analyst James Ricchiuti cites slower Roomba growth due to increasing promotions to hold on to market share.

The analyst also notes recent management comments suggesting gross margin could fall to 38-39%, which is worse than expected.

Needham maintains a Hold rating on IRBT. The company has a Neutral average Sell Side rating.