Morgan Stanley sees 20% upside in Lilly in premarket analyst action

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) initiated with Market Perform rating and $37 (36% upside) price target at JMP Securities.

CorMedix (NYSEMKT:CRMD) initiated with Buy rating and $15 (129% upside) price target at B. Riley FBR. Shares up 4% premarket.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) resumed with Buy rating and $9 (348% upside) price target at B. Riley FBR. Shares up 4% premarket.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) initiated with Market Perform rating at JMP Securities. Shares up 2% premarket.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) initiated with Neutral rating at Guggenheim.

Optinose (NASDAQ:OPTN) initiated with Outperform rating and $25 (181% upside) price target at Cowen and Company.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) initiated with Overweight rating and $27 (36% upside) price target at Cantor Fitzgerald.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) initiated with Neutral rating and $10 (28% upside) price target at Goldman Sachs. Shares up 1% premarket.

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) initiated with Buy rating and $20 (82% upside) price target at Roth Capital.

Atossa Genetics (NASDAQ:ATOS) upgraded to Buy with a $4 (182% upside) price target at Maxim Group.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) upgraded to Overweight with a $32 (10% upside) price target at JPMorgan.

Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY) upgraded to Overweight with a $150 (20% upside) price target at Morgan Stanley. Shares up 1% premarket.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) upgraded to Neutral at Citigroup. Shares up 7% premarket.