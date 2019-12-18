SSL, LMPX among premarket gainers

YayYo (NASDAQ:YAYO) +39% on entering into a new fleet partnership with LMP Automotive Holdings.
Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) +19% on providing update on DMD gene therapy.
ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN) +12%.
Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) +9% on collaborating with Global Blood Therapeutics for sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia.
PG&E (NYSE:PCG) +10% after submitting a multiparty settlement agreement related to the 2017 and 2018 wildfires.
Sasol (NYSE:SSL) +9%.
LMP Automotive Holdings (NASDAQ:LMPX) +9% on entering into a new fleet partnership with YayYo.
Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) +6% on outfitting South Carolina school district with interactive multi-touch panels.
Verb Technology Company (NASDAQ:VERB) +5% on appointing Nancy Heinen to Board of Directors.
Now read: Slack: Investing On Hope »
Try Seeking Alpha PREMIUM for unlimited analysis on YAYO