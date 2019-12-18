Syros and Global Blood go opposite ways on collaboration announcement

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) ( +6% premarket) and Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) ( -6% premarket) will collaborate to discover, develop and commercialize new treatments for sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia.

Syros will leverage its gene control platform to identify therapeutic targets and GBT will have an option to in-license exclusive global rights to the candidates.

Under the terms of the deal, GBT will pay Syros $20M upfront, up to $40M in preclinical research funding, up to $315M in milestones and other payments per candidate and mid-to-high single-digit royalties on net sales. Syros will have the option to co-promote the first product in the U.S.