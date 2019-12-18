SeaWorld gains on B. Riley confidence

B. Riley lifts its price target on SeaWorld Entertainment (SEAS +1.3% ) to a Street-high $42 after meeting with the theme park company's management team. The new price target from B. Riley is well-above the average sell-side PT of $33.91.

Analyst Eric Wold and team say they came away from a tour of new attractions at SeaWorld Orlando "increasingly confident" in the ability of SeaWorld to top its own 2020 guidance.

"Even though SEAS shares have essentially tripled since their all-time lows in late 2017, we would argue that the expanded attendance reach provided by the accelerated efforts to add more rides and attractions to the parks along with the attractive operating leverage on future attendance gains provided by the successful expense management efforts provides a positive set-up for meaningful valuation multiple expansion in the coming years," writes Wold.

Looking even further ahead, Wold notes that SeaWorld is more likely to monetize undeveloped land and out-of-park developments with Sergio Rivera as the new CEO.

B. Riley's price target factors in a 9.5X multiple off the 2020 AEBITDA estimate.