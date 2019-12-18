White House releases plan allowing drug imports from Canada

The Trump administration has announced a pilot project allowing states and non-federal government entities to import certain medicines from Canada which pays much lower prices under its single-payer system.

Eligible drugs for importation must be approved for sale in Canada and will require retesting and relabeling to ensure quality. Controlled substances, biologics, injectables and high-risk (REMS) medications are excluded.

About a dozen states have expressed a keen interest in sourcing drugs north of the border.

Another provision would allow a domestic drugmaker to import its own product from Canada.

A major hurdle is the Canadian government which has repeatedly stated that its market is too small to accomodate U.S. demand.

Selected tickers: XLV, XBI, PJP, IHE, MRK, PFE, NVS, BMY, LLY, MYL, PRGO, TEVA, BHC, GSK, AZN, OTCQX:RHHBY, TAK, AMGN, BIIB, GILD, JNJ, ABBV, AGN