Steelcase +17% post Q3 earnings beat

Steelcase (SCS +16.9% ) Q3 revenue increased 6% Y/Y to $955M, led by strong growth in the Americas on favorable timing of shipments, in part due to the timing of the U.S. Thanksgiving holiday.

Operating margin improves ~290bps to 7.9%, with gross margin up 220bps to 33.1% driven by pricing benefits, lower commodity costs, and higher absorption of fixed costs, partially offset by unfavorable business mix.

Steelcase expects FY2020 diluted EPS between $1.41 to $1.45, including Q4 estimate of $0.30 to $0.34.

Forecasts FY2020 revenue to be ~$3.7B and Q4 sales in the range of $905M to $930M.

