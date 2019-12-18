The force may not be strong with latest Star Wars

The first round of reviews for Disney's (NYSE:DIS) Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker have leaned to the disappointing side.

While Variety issued a glowing review, Vox calls the new movie a colossal failure of imagination and The Verge says it's strange to be left with as many new questions as resolutions for a trilogy ender. NPR splits it down the middle, saying the Star Wars installment is exciting, exhaustive and effortful all at the same time.

The Rotten Tomatoes score on The Rise of Skywalker is 58% with 112 reviews in the mix. By comparison, Star Wars: The Last Jedi had a 91% rating on the site after 455 reviews.

Disney has hinted at taking the franchise in a new direction in the future.