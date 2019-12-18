Stocks push higher, aiming for six day winning streak

U.S. stocks open modestly higher, striving a sixth straight day of gains, as trade news quiets down.
The Nasdaq and Dow each gain 0.2% in early trading, while the S&P 500 rises 0.1%.
Treasurys are little changed, with 2-year yield at 1.635% and 10-year yield up 1 basis point at 1.90%.
Across the Atlantic, the Stoxx Europe 600 edges up 0.1%, the FTSE 100 gains 0.2%, and the DAX falls 0.2%.
In U.S. trading, an early glimpse at S&P 500 industry sectors shows consumer discretionary (+0.6%) and financials (+0.5%) outpacing the broader market, while real estate (-1.2%) and information technology (-0.2%) trail.
Among notable movers FedEx (-8.5%) falls as analysts weighed in on the shippers' disappointing results, Seaworld (+1.9%) gains on an analyst upgrade, and Paychex (+1.5%) gets a boost from Q2 beat-and-raise.
Crude oil slips 0.6% to $60.56 per barrel.
U.S. Dollar Index increases 0.2% to 97.36.
Now read: Fiat, PSA boards sign off on merger »
Try Seeking Alpha PREMIUM for unlimited analysis