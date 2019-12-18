Stocks push higher, aiming for six day winning streak

U.S. stocks open modestly higher, striving a sixth straight day of gains, as trade news quiets down.

The Nasdaq and Dow each gain 0.2% in early trading, while the S&P 500 rises 0.1% .

Treasurys are little changed, with 2-year yield at 1.635% and 10-year yield up 1 basis point at 1.90%.

Across the Atlantic, the Stoxx Europe 600 edges up 0.1%, the FTSE 100 gains 0.2%, and the DAX falls 0.2%.

In U.S. trading, an early glimpse at S&P 500 industry sectors shows consumer discretionary (+0.6%) and financials (+0.5%) outpacing the broader market, while real estate (-1.2%) and information technology (-0.2%) trail.

Among notable movers FedEx (-8.5%) falls as analysts weighed in on the shippers' disappointing results, Seaworld (+1.9%) gains on an analyst upgrade, and Paychex (+1.5%) gets a boost from Q2 beat-and-raise.

Crude oil slips 0.6% to $60.56 per barrel.

U.S. Dollar Index increases 0.2% to 97.36.