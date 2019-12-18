Jernigan Capital continues higher after internalization plan

Jernigan Capital (NYSE:JCAP) on Monday night announced an all-stock agreement to internalize management, with closing seen in Q1 of 2020.

Net G&A savings of about $17.8M are expected, and the deal is seen as immediately accretive to EPS, adjusted EPS, and free cash flow per share.

The dividend is to be "right-sized," with the new annual rate being $0.92 per share vs. the previous $1.40.

Shares are up another 0.8% today, trading at $18.91 vs. about $17.50 prior to the announcement.